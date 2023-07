Roger Moser Jr. presents a donation to Amelia Heatherly, director of development at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview. The money was raised by the sale of custom skateboard decks honoring Moser’s cousin, Scott Moser, a well-known skateboarder in the 1980s. Blue Wilson and Ben Weedon joined Moser in the project. Scott Moser died in 1991.