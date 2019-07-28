Centenarian Still Drives Tractor
Hosea McCain was born in Ore City on July 22, 1919. He grew up in a family with eight other brothers and sisters. He entered the Air Force on August 7, 1942 and received an honorable discharge as Private First Class. After leaving the Air Force and returning to Ore City, he began working at the nearby Lone Star Steel Company. He married and just as his parents did, he had nine children. Mr. McCain became a Gold Star Parent when he lost his oldest son in the Vietnam War. Every Sunday morning you can find him sitting on the front row at Hodge Temple New Beginning Church. During the week, you will find him taking care of his hunting dogs or riding his tractor harvesting crops. When asked what is his secret for longevity? He responded, “My secret is a blessing that comes from God. I never smoked nor drank and no matter what happens I am always happy! I do not walk around with my head hanging down.”