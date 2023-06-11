ROTC students receive awardsTwo Longview High School ROTC students received certificates and medals from the Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Jacob Coffman Daughters of 1812 during an awards ceremony at the school.
Cadet Maj. Jalysa Rice and Cadet Capt. Rebeca Resendiz received the commendations for superior performance of duty at the Lobo Battalion Corps of Cadets. Mary Lynn Dawes presented the awards.
Sorority inducts six new membersTheta Mu Zeta and Zeta Delta Chapters of the National Sorority of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., conducted the initiation ceremony and reception of six young women and welcomed them into the sisterhood on April 16.
Carla Denise Carpenter, a 2008 graduate of Tyler Junior College and a 2014 graduate of East Texas Baptist University, serves as a foster/adoptive developer for Child Protective Services.
Shani Neal, a 2020 graduate of Jarvis Christian University, is a call specialist at Brentwood Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Marshelle Elyse Peterson, a 2005 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and LeTourneau University, is assistant principal at Ore City Middle School.
Danielle Oliver Thompson, a graduate of Kilgore College and UT Tyler, is Print and Client Services supervisor at Office Depot.
Theta Mu Zeta members also welcomed two members from Jarvis Christian University’s Zeta Delta Chapter.
Keshuna Byrd from Memphis, Tennessee, graduated with a Bachelor of Science this spring. Alissa Thomas of San Diego, California, is a student at Jarvis.
Sonya Kay Holmes, Theta Mu Zeta’s first vice president, served as mistress of ceremony and Rita Thomas, Upsilon Zeta Chapter, Marshall, welcomed the new inductees.