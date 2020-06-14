Students named D.A.R. Good Citizens
The Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsor a program for area high school schools where a senior student is recommended as a D.A.R. Good Citizen.
Those students have the option of participating in the Texas D.A.R. Essay Scholarship Contest. Students were selected from five schools this year and most of those students elected to enter the state essay contest to try for the local and state scholarship.
Students representing their schools are: Hannah Yoder of Spring Hill High School, Trinyti Blair of Hallsville High School, Hyndavi Jatavallabhula of Longview High School and Timothy Wright of Pine Tree High. The Texas D.A.R. Essay local winner was Magen Nicole Woodard of White Oak High School. Her essay and achievements were sent in to the Texas chairman for state competition.