New Diana seniors earn scholarship
Seniors Karly Meshell and Zane Freeman will be recipients of a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-21 school year.
Karly is the daughter of Stacey and Kyle Meshell. She served as a varsity cheerleader and played volleyball and softball at New Diana. She plans to attend LeTourneau University in the fall and major in biomedical engineering.
Zane is the son of Ginger Freeman and Kevin Freeman. As an Eagle, Zane was active in football and powerlifting. He plans to attend Texas State University in San Marcos with plans to become an orthodontist.
Keelan Traywick was a graduate of the New Diana High School Class of 1996. The R. Keelan Traywick scholarship was created to honor his legacy as a student and athlete with strong leadership skills and solid work ethic.