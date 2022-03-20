Food bank receives donation
Amerigroup Texas donated $25,000 to the East Texas Food Bank to help fight hunger through the Mobile Pantry Program.
The Mobile Pantry Program provides nutritious food directly to low-income families in underserved communities that lack access to emergency food resources. It helps the food bank deliver emergency food relief safely and effectively, providing a reliable source of fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income East Texas households in high-need communities.
“We are so appreciative of our partnership with Amerigroup Texas and their support in building healthier, thriving East Texas communities,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “This donation of $25,000 will allow us to purchase produce and the other healthy foods that our mobile pantry delivers where and when it’s needed most.”