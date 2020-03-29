Renaming of Texas Probation Association Award
Several Texas Probation Association awards were recently renamed to honor two of its members. The Amador R. Rodriquez Award was renamed the Aris Johnson Award. The Amador R. Rodriguez Award, formerly known as the Outstanding Juvenile Administrator Award, was named in memory of the late Amador R. Rodriguez, chief juvenile probation officer for Cameron County and a past president of the Texas Probation Association. The award recognizes an outstanding administrator from the juvenile discipline. This award was renamed for Aris Johnson, former deputy director of the Gregg County Juvenile Probation Department, who devoted 43 years of service in the field of juvenile community corrections.
Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1975 and his master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Tyler in 1991.
He began his career in 1976 as a detention superintendent in Harrison County and provided his talent to the Harrison County Juvenile Probation Department, becoming chief juvenile probation officer and serving in that capacity until 1989. Johnson began work at the Gregg County Juvenile Probation Department in 1989 as a caseworker supervisor and remained dedicated to the agency, serving as a deputy chief until he retired Sept.1.
Johnson has served as president of the Northeast Texas Chief’s Association and the East Texas Network for Children. He also served as a board member, president-elect and president of the Texas Corrections Association.
Johnson also has served three terms as a board member and terms as vice president and president of the Texas Probation Association. Johnson was appointed to the Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and the Texas State Juvenile Justice Advisory Board.
He has dedicated 43 years of service to serving the needs of troubled youth, enforcing the orders of many courts and helping to preserve the safety of the people of the state of Texas.