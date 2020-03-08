Masonic awards
Longview Lodge 404 presented awards March 3.
Kim Casey received the Community Builder’s award for her efforts as executive director of Keep Longview Beautiful.
Kay Ray received the Mirabeau Lamar Educator’s award for her many years in education and her service as executive director of the Longview ISD Foundation.
Longview Lodge 404 was established in 1873 and chartered in 1874. The lodge was instrumental in the formation of the city of Longview by helping build the first Gregg County Courthouse in the city.