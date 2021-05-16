Little Miss America 2021Arianna Vazquez, the 6-year-old daughter of Loren Vazquez of Tatum, was crowned Little Miss America 2021 at the national Baby Miss America Pageant in San Antonio.
Arianna, a student at Tatum Primary School, won a trip to Disney World, along with her first Louis Vuitton purse and custom Baby Miss America luggage. As Little Miss America 2021, Arianna will travel across the country making appearances as a special guest at local, state and regional pageants.
After participating in the Little Miss Longview Pageant, Arianna was chosen to represent East Texas in the national pageant, where she competed in Mardi Gras competition, the 1980s, Western Wear, Tutu Cute and Party Dress. Only 10 state winners were chosen for the 2021 national pageant due to COVID-19 restrictions.