Fran Rector 103.jpg

Arabella of Longview helped celebrate Fran Rector’s 103rd birthday on May 14.

 Special to the News-Journal

— To have information considered for publication, send it by 5 p.m. Wednesday to clerks@news-journal.com; fax to the attention of Newsmakers at (903) 757-3742; or mail to P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606