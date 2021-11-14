Dream Center receives donation
ADB and Sparklight donated $10,000 to the Longview Dream Center during the Trunk or Treat community give-back event Oct. 29 at the Longview Exhibit Building.
Also during the event benefiting the Dream Center, $500 was raised through a raffle for an Xbox One Gaming Station and six new bicycles were given away in a free raffle drawing for children ages 3 to 17. More than 1,500 people attended the event.
The money raised from the event will be used to help support the Longview Dream Center’s client choice food pantry and free clothing program that helps hundreds of individuals and families each month throughout Longview and the surrounding communities.
LHS graduate receives award
Monica Pete, a 1997 graduate of Longview High School and president of the San Antonio National Pan-Hellenic Council, received the 2021 National Leadership Conference NPHC Alumni President of the Year Award.
Pete, a life member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., is a 2001 graduate of Prairie View A&M University.
The 71st Biennial National Pan-Hellenic Council Leadership Conference was held virtually Oct. 29-31.