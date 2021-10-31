LCDC receives grant

Longview Child Development Center received a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The money will allow the center to purchase learning tablets for the school. Shown, from left, are Nancy Gay, LCDC business manager; Elaine Kohl, board president; Laurel Young, Superior HealthPlan; Dorrie DeLand, board vice president; and Rick Evans, board director.

 Special to the News-Journal

LCDC receives grant

Recommended for You


— To have information considered for publication, send it by 5 p.m. Wednesday to clerks@news-journal.com; fax to the attention of Newsmakers at (903) 757-3742; or mail to P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606