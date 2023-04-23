CASA volunteers sworn inA class of volunteer advocates for East Texas CASA recently completed training and was sworn in by 307th District Court Judge Tim Womack at the Gregg County Courthouse.
Those completing the training include Ange Higueros, Pablo Higueros Durini and Scott Lewis.
East Texas CASA volunteers are individuals who speak up for children navigating the foster care system in Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties. CASA volunteers are screened and trained, then appointed by judges to represent and advocate for the child in the child protection system.
The next training class starts in May. Those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can go online to https://easttexascasa.org/ .