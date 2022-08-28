Installation serviceAn installation and ordination service for the Rev. Larry Brooks (at microphone) was held Aug. 21 at Mason Springs Baptist Church. Those in attendance included the Rev. Quinton Ross, the Rev. Leonard Lee, the Rev. Larry Washington, the Rev. Robert Ellis, the Rev. Harvel Davis, the Rev. Damien Reese, the Rev. Jeffery Marshall, the Rev. Darrin Rudolph, the Rev. Lamar Jones, the Rev. Dale Laster and the Rev. Milton Reese.
Most Popular
Articles
- Houston-area chain bringing restaurant to South Longview
- Development to provide single-family rental homes in Longview
- Wild Honey Creamery expanding to second Longview location
- Duce's food truck to open today in Longview ahead of dine-in restaurant
- Friday Night Live: Week 1
- DPS: Longview man killed in one-vehicle Rusk County rollover wreck
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Panthers hold off Cardinals, 44-34
- Commissioners pass 'probably the toughest' Gregg County budget in 20 years
- 'You could see our belongings flying': Winona residents tell stories after tornado strikes area