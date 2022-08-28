Installation service

An installation and ordination service for the Rev. Larry Brooks (at microphone) was held Aug. 21 at Mason Springs Baptist Church. Those in attendance included the Rev. Quinton Ross, the Rev. Leonard Lee, the Rev. Larry Washington, the Rev. Robert Ellis, the Rev. Harvel Davis, the Rev. Damien Reese, the Rev. Jeffery Marshall, the Rev. Darrin Rudolph, the Rev. Lamar Jones, the Rev. Dale Laster and the Rev. Milton Reese.

 Special to the News-Journal

