Hamptons Hats

The Hamptons of Tyler residents Dorotha Tucker, from left, Billie Suggs and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause. The women made 52 hats, which were donated to the Salvation Army of Tyler.

 Courtesy Photo

Knitting for a cause

