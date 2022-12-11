Knitting for a cause
The Hamptons of Tyler residents Dorotha Tucker, from left, Billie Suggs and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause. The women made 52 hats, which were donated to the Salvation Army of Tyler.
