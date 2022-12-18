Students receive scholarshipsThe Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently held its 2022 Scholarship Brunch to honor scholarship donors and recipients. Thanks to the generosity of individuals and organizations, NTCC has been able to award about 150 foundation scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview mayor in ICU after 'recent health event'
- Longview man killed in Tyler crash
- LIVE: Carthage captures state championship
- Business Beat: Temporary Camfil location to open in Longview
- LIVE: Suspected tornado moves through Gregg County
- Longview mayor says he expects to leave hospital soon after 'small brain bleed'
- Tornado rolls through Elysian Fields area
- Business Digest: Dec. 14, 2022
- Longview ISD awards teachers more than $5M in incentive pay
- Longview High School automotive students place second at auto-tech competition