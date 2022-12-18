Scholarships

Northeast Texas Community College students from the Longview area who received scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year include Macee Yates, from left, Zoe Craven and Margaret Neel. Also shown is NTCC President Ron Clinton.

 Courtesy Photo

Students receive scholarshipsThe Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently held its 2022 Scholarship Brunch to honor scholarship donors and recipients. Thanks to the generosity of individuals and organizations, NTCC has been able to award about 150 foundation scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.

