Longtime volunteer honored
In recognition of her nearly 50 years of volunteer work, Christus Good Shepherd Health System honored Marilyn Johnson for her passion and commitment during a gathering on Nov. 21.
Johnson, who turned 98 years old on Nov. 23, started volunteering with the Christus Good Shepherd Auxiliary in 1975 and has covered areas of the hospital including the information desk, gift shop, ER, south entrance and surgery waiting room.
“I have been here longer than some of the bricks in the building,” Johnson said. “The people that I have met have become like a second family to me.”
During the reception, balloons, flowers and cookies were on display and a giant card was presented, with signers sending their best wishes to Johnson.
“The volunteers play such a vital role in the operation of the hospital, and Marilyn being in there the days she has been there, it is just great,” said Casey Robertson, chief operating officer, Christus Good Shepherd. “I know our staff love her and love to see her in there and the presence that she offers.”
As part of the auxiliary, Johnson has helped the organization contribute more than $2 million to projects and renovations and the volunteer hours equal upward of 20 full-time employees.
After 47 years of service, Johnson said she wouldn’t change a thing.
“I met some wonderful people here,” she said. “I love being able to meet and talk with the patients and the families. It really has been wonderful over all these years.”