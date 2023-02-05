Sanchez to perform with all-state bandEight Pine Tree High School band students competed in the Area C All-State auditions on Jan. 7.
Those competing include Nick Sanchez, trombone; Alexandra Sanchez, clarinet; Kayla Martinez, French horn; Levi Mayhan, euponium, Marcos Loya, baritone saxophone; Jonathan Cordova, alto saxophone; Katherine Castillo, flute; and Stefany Paz, flute.
Alexandra Sanchez was selected to advance and become a 2023 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) band member. She joins the top .01% of all band students in the state of Texas. She will perform in concert with other band students Feb. 8-11 in San Antonio.