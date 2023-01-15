Pine Tree student awarded scholarship
Asyiah Bray, a senior at Pine Tree High School, was named a Quest Bridge finalist. She matched with Rice University with a full-ride scholarship.
Quest Bridge is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that connects academically outstanding students from low-income backgrounds with opportunities at top colleges.
Students admitted to a college partner through the National College Match join the Quest Bridge Scholars Network, which provides them with engagement opportunities and a supportive community on campus and nationwide.
After graduation, the Quest Bridge Alumni Association provides additional opportunities to support students to achieve success in their careers and communities.
Honor society inducts new members
Upsilon Delta, the Kilgore College chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta – the national English honor society for two-year colleges – inducted 34 students who qualified for membership for the fall 2022 semester.
Membership requires students to maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; to earn no grade lower that a “B” in a college English class; and to have completed at least one semester of college studies.
East Texas fall 2022 inductees:
Adrian Avila, Dana Gray, William Hightower, Kaleb Hogue, David Laguna, Alexandra Mackey, Justin Markham, Krystal McDevitt, Wendy Reyes, Maria Rollins, Kari Sowell, Longview; Madison Allen, Tyler; Sable Arreola, Big Sandy; Gabrelle Bedford, Geana Jordan, Riley Park, Elisha Russell, Katherine Shupe, Melanie Wesson, Kilgore; Christina Berry, Antoinette Jaramillo, Heather Loper, Gladewater; Sabrina Key, Alexis Kincaid, Matthew Maitland, Raven Raney, Hallsville; Johnny Munoz, Emory; Dayrel Neal, Tatum; Danielle Nelson, Troup; Kayla Ross, Hawkins; and Beatriz Venzor, Ore City.