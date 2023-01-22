Students compete to improve literacyHenderson High School Geography classes organized a competition to help promote literacy among students.
According to HHS teacher specialist Lisa Watkins, students used Achieve 3000, a literacy tool used by high school teachers, to qualify for a drawing. Qualifying students are eligible to win prizes donated by HISD Community Partners Heath Carol of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and Kristy Carroll of Keller Williams/L4 Property Group, both in Henderson.
“We were looking for creative ways to really motivate all our readers,” Watkins said. “Since we know that Achieve 3000 adjusts to the individual level of each student, we knew that everyone had the same opportunity to qualify. The contest isn’t just for the kids with the highest Lexiles who always pass every paper and school is effortless. Everyone has the opportunity to get better.”
The first five winners to receive prizes include Makenna Appleton, Hayden Smith, Vincent Howard, Dason Clinton and Guillermo Moncada. Each student received waterproof portable bluetooth speakers. The Carrolls, who donated the prizes, said they were excited to be a part of the program.
“We are always looking for opportunities to support kids,” Heath Carroll said. “But many times, it’s through extracurricular activities. This was a chance to get involved in the classroom. Not all students play sports, but they’re all working towards a degree.”
“No matter your career path,” added Krtisy Carroll, “reading, comprehension and communication are all valuable. The very first thing you do in the job world is create a resume. And unfortunately, many young adults fail at it — not because of experience, but because of meager writing skills. We wanted to get in the classroom and help the teachers.”