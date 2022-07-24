Highland Pines Backpacks

Highland Pines activity director Sarah Aills, dressed as a a hippo, shows off backpacks collected in the back to school drive, which ends Aug. 6.

 Special to the News-Journal

Highland Pines collecting school suppliesHighland Pines Nursing and Rehab is hosting a Back to School Drive for donations of backpacks filled with school supplies.

School supply contributions can be dropped off at Highland Pines, 1100 N. Fourth St., and Stockton Mortgage Corp., 102 Commander Drive, Suite 5, in Longview.

So far, 33 backpacks have been donated. The drive will end Aug. 6 with a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highland Pines.

The event will include a giant water slide, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Drawings for the donated backpacks filled with school supplies will be held every 30 minutes.

