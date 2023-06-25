Diaper drive held for East Texas CASAChristus Good Shepherd Medical Center recently held a diaper drive for East Texas CASA, which will benefit children in Gregg, Upshur and Rusk counties and provide diapers to children in the foster care system.
Often, when children are removed from their homes it is done quickly and they can’t take everything with them. East Texas CASA can provide support to these children and foster families by supplying them with diapers and supplies that have been donated by community partners such as Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
CASA volunteers are committed to making a difference for children who might otherwise slip through the cracks in an overburdened foster care system.