Pine Tree student wins first place in contestPine Tree High School senior Elena Bazan won first place in the fourth annual Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest.
Bazan wrote and delivered an essay about Gladys West, a mathematician whose work led to the creation of the global positioning system. Bazan won a cash prize of $1,500.
Other winners in the contest include Karima Mbeh, a 12th grade Pine Tree student, second place and a prize of $1,000 for an essay on biochemist Marie Maynard Daly; Jessica Hernandez, a Longview High School freshman, third place and a prize of $750 for her essay on prolific engineer Elijah McCoy; Chadeá Gipson, a senior at Pine Tree High School, fourth place and $500 in scholarship money; and Carolyn Purdum, a 10th grade student at Longview High School, fifth place and $250.
Birthday walk brings in donations
News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard held his Big Daddy’s Fifth Annual Birthday Walk on March 4 at Kilgore’s Synergy Park. The walk benefits the Kilgore College food pantry, which offers nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items to KC students in need.
Stallard said about 75 people attended the walk with about 15 large boxes of items collected and donations totaling $350.
Anyone who couldn’t make it to Saturday’s walk can still drop off items at the Longview News-Journal, 320 East Methvin St.
Items needed include:
Fruit and cereal bars, soup, macaroni and ravioli cups, ramen noodles, Pop Tarts, peanut butter, jelly, Ritz crackers, vanilla wafers, canned fruit, crackers, Dinty Moore beef stew, oatmeal (boxes and cups), cereal, tuna or canned chicken and cheese or peanut crackers.
Also needed are personal items such as socks for men and women, toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap.