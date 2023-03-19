Students named D.A.R. Good Citizens
Five area students were honored at the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award Ceremony and Reception at the Longview Library.
Chloe Lee Anne Bates of White Oak High School was the local winner of the scholarship essay contest. Her information and essay were submitted to the Texas D.A.R. Good Citizen Contest and she placed third in the state competition. Her state award and scholarship will be presented to her at the Texas D.A.R. Convention.
The other students who were recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution and received scholarship checks were Hannah Elizabeth McCrory, Longview High School; Chadea De Shay Gipson, Pine Tree High School; Luisa Trujillo Soto, Spring Hill High School; and Katherine Yount, New Diana High School.
Sponsored by the Aaron Burleson chapter of the D.A.R., the scholarship program is for area high school seniors who are recommended as D.A.R. Good Citizens. Those students have the option of participating in the state competition. This year’s subject was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”