White Oak resident awarded scholarship
Terry Miller of White Oak was awarded the Octa Norma High Biological Sciences Scholarship this school year from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
This award was one of 700 scholarships totaling $3 million given in the 2022-23 school year to Fulbright College students across four academic disciplines: arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.
These scholarships are made possible from the support of donors, who include alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Fulbright College, and aid students as part of the commitment to student success.
“Supporting our students requires a holistic approach: academically, emotionally, mentally and financially,” said Kathryn Sloan, Fulbright College interim dean. “The generous support of these friends of Fulbright College allows us to give our students those tools and resources for success and we’re so grateful for that opportunity.”
Exhibit to include student’s artwork
Valeria Huerta, a Kilgore High School freshman, recently had her artwork selected to be part of the 2023 Texas Art Education Youth Art Month Exhibition.
This exhibit showcases Pre-K through 12th grade works of art from across the state of Texas. Student art from around the state will be exhibited at the Bullock Texas State History Museum during the month of March. The exhibit also will be featured on their website at https://www.thestoryoftexas.com/ .