PT students receive laptopsFirst National Bank of East Texas awarded five Pine Tree ISD seniors with Chromebook to help with their future academic pursuit in college.
The “Chromebooks for Success” program recognizes students for their hard work and good grades. Students gifted with the Chromebooks are Keegan Klepper, Ariel Sanchez, Bailey Burton, Bryan Diaz and Kimberly Perez.
Students selected must be enrolled in a “dual credit” program to receive college credit for their coursework; must show superior academic performance in their coursework; and must be enrolled in a free/reduced lunch program with the school.
Students awarded scholarshipsWestlake selected 113 college-bound students of its employees to receive scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
Local Westlake scholarship recipients include Claire Stanton, Hallsville High School; Elizabeth Watkins, Lindale High School; Avery Bryan, Hallsville High School; Emily Gonzalez, Henderson High School; Kaitlyn Tillman, Beckville High School; Amber Hitt, New Diana High School; Bethany Bledsoe, Longview High School; and Hunter Kocher, Henderson High School.