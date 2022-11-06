Origin Bank makes $10,000 donationOrigin Bank donated $10,000 to Quitman Christmas Sharing, Plus to help support local families in need this holiday season.
“Quitman Christmas Sharing has been around since 1980 and we are very thankful that Origin Bank has so generously invested in such a long-standing tradition in our community,” said Dave Simpkins, chairman of the board of Quitman Christmas Sharing, Plus.
Quitman Christmas Sharing, Plus is 501©(3) nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to serving struggling families within the Quitman Independent School District. Currently in its 43rd year of operation, the organization provides Christmas dinner boxes, clothing and toys to local families needing assistance.
“Christmas Sharing has been providing for Quitman families in need for four decades,” said Lori Sirman, Origin’s East Texas Regional President. “We hope this donation will help further their mission and the work they do spread kindness and the meaning of Christmas to others.”
The community outreach Quitman Christmas Sharing, Plus carries out is made possible through financial and volunteer support from churches, schools, fraternal and service organizations, businesses and charitable individuals throughout the area. This sustained support led to the organization adding “Plus” to the end of their name in 2001, officially extending their service projects beyond the holiday season. From school supplies to winter coats, Christmas Sharing, Plus partners with teachers and counselors to identify and meet the needs of children in the Quitman ISD.
Knights of Pythias makes donationThe Knights of Pythias Lodge in Longview recently made a donation to nonprofit organization Counting Stars Ranch.
Mickey Couture and his wife, Tricia, presented the check from the Knights to David and Vicki Smithers, directors of Counting Stars Ranch. The couple and their volunteer staff hold monthly outdoor therapy retreats for disabled veterans or first responders and their families at their 152-acre ranch in East Texas. The three-day weekends are free and are paid for by donations from the community and local organizations.