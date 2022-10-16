Local author wins national awardThe NYC Big Book Award recognized “Transferring Credits,” Book Three, the With Honors series by Longview resident Addison Winters as winner in the Chick-Lit category.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.
For more information about the book, visit https://addisonwinters.com/product/transferring-credits/ .
Woman to serve on advisory boardSingle mother Karlee Knuth of Longview was selected to serve on a national advisory board through Ascend at the Aspen institute (Ascend). Knuth is one of 11 new Parent Advisors from across the U.S. who was selected to join the Postsecondary Success for Parents Initiative (PSP) to help shape Ascend’s expanded agenda to improve higher education policy and practice for student parents.
“I am really excited about working with the other student parent advisors and the Ascend team to overcome the many challenges student parents face all over the country,” Knuth said.
According to Ascend’s website, Knuth and her Parent Advisor peers will “be leading voices in the growing movement to address the needs of the one in five college students in the U.S. raising children.” The 11 new Parent Advisors hail from across the country and are pursuing certificates or degrees from community colleges, four-year universities, and workforce training programs.
As a Parent Advisor, Knuth will participate in monthly virtual meetings and biannual in-person convenings with the group. Knuth is the mother of two boys and is currently working on a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurial studies at the University of Texas at Tyler. While working on her degree, Knuth is also enrolled in Buckner Family Pathways in Longview, a program for single parents from nonprofit Buckner International.
Girl Scouts earn Silver Service AwardLandry and Rylie Weatherby have earned their Girl Scout Silver Service Award. The girls spent over 50 hours creating and stuffing FUN JARS to donate to a local hospital’s pediatric floor and the local Harrison County CASA office.