Zonta Club presentationsThe Zonta Club of Greater East Texas recently met and presented a $4,000 scholarship certificate to Kirby Dilosh of the Longview Police Department for his daughter Lani Cornell, who will be attending Ole Miss. Cornell is a graduate of Pine Tree High School.
During the meeting Natasha Duncan, executive director of the Literacy Council, received a $1,000 contribution to the Literacy Council, to which the Club has voted to support each year.
The Zonta Club of Greater East Texas supports nonprofits and scholarships to worthy young women with the funds raised during the Annual Zonta Antiques Sale each year.
Zonta International is a leading global organization empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.