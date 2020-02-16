For those wondering how to become more physically active, walking across Texas could be a good place to start. Walk Across Texas! is an eight-week community program delivered through a web-based platform to help people of all ages and abilities establish the habit of regular physical activity. A large-scale community Walk Across Texas! challenge is coming soon to Gregg County.
“Walk Across Texas! challenges teams to track and log mileage to virtually walk across the state of Texas — a distance of 832 miles,” said Michael Lopez, AgriLife Extension program specialist. Lopez said through a team-based approach, participants are engaged in a friendly competition to promote engagement. Local events facilitated by AgriLife Extension county agents happen across the state, but the program allows for year-round participation.
Research shows the Walk Across Texas! program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is an effective way to begin and maintain physical activity. A recent study published in BMC Public Health confirmed the effectiveness of the Walk Across Texas! program to increase and maintain physical activity over eight weeks, even among inactive or low-active participants.
“With the known difficulties many people face in just getting started with physical activity, one of the most encouraging findings from this study was Walk Across Texas! not only attracted participants from all physical activity levels, but also helped inactive and low-active participants become and remain physically active over the course of the program,” said Dr. Mark Faries, associate professor in family and community health and investigator for the research.
A Gregg County-wide Walk Across Texas! challenge is set to begin March 2 and continue through April 26. Local businesses, civic groups, families and schools are encouraged to participate. To find out more about the program, potential participants can call me at (903) 236-8429 or visit walkacrosstexas.org .