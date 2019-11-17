November is National Diabetes Month, and this year, the National Institutes for Health is highlighting the link between diabetes and heart disease.
According to the NIH, “When blood sugar is high and moving through blood vessels, the vessels and nerves that control the heart can be damaged, causing heart disease.”
“We think of diabetes as having to do with elevated blood sugar levels and heart disease with elevated cholesterol levels, and that is true, but the combination of the two diseases increases the impact of both conditions,” said David Leal, program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Healthy South Texas Initiative. “We feel as though they are separate diseases, but they very much go hand in hand.”
The National Institutes for Health reports that we are more likely to develop heart disease and have a greater chance of heart attack or stroke with diabetes. People with diabetes also are more likely to have certain conditions such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol that increase the chances of heart disease or stroke, which is why smoking and the use of tobacco should be stopped.
We might smoke to relax and manage stress, therefore, the NIH also recommends finding healthy ways of coping with stress like walking, being in nature, starting a creative hobby, or listening to music. Also, it is easy, especially around the holidays, to use food as a way of coping with stress. But using these alternatives to “emotional eating” can contribute to a healthy weight.
Lastly, the NIH recommends keeping track of laboratory numbers, such as like A1c, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, that indicate diabetes and heart disease. Your A1c test shows how controlled your blood glucose has been over the past three months. It’s important to know so you and your doctor can track improvement due to medication for diabetes and so you can create healthy habits such as eating vegetables and being more active.
Leal stresses the importance of keeping doctor appointments, saying, “We can’t wait until our blood sugar and cholesterol numbers are out of control to finally go to a doctor. These are chronic diseases that don’t go away, but they can be controlled and managed with proper medical care”.
For more information on creating a healthy lifestyle, contact the Gregg County Extension Office at (903)-236-8429.