Rolo

Rolo: 3-month-old Plott hound mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Bonnie

Bonnie: 3-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Erebus

Erebus: 2-year-old border collie/retriever mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Lady

Lady: 1-year-old shepherd/terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Nala

Nala: 2-year-old black mouth curr mix; female.See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Prince

Prince: 18-month-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Sophie

Sophie: 5-year-old Chihuahua; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Whatley

Whatley: 1-year-old Catahoula leopard mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Brody

Brody: 1-year-old basset hound/Australian shepherd mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Cricket

Cricket:5-month-old Chihuahua; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Oscar

Oscar: 11-year-old dachshund; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Shadow

Shadow: 3-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Princess

Princess: 3-year-old Chihuahua/pug mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Stryker

Stryker: 1-year-old Welsh corgi mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information.  See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.