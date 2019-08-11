Rolo
Rolo: 3-month-old Plott hound mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Bonnie
Bonnie: 3-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Erebus
Erebus: 2-year-old border collie/retriever mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Lady
Lady: 1-year-old shepherd/terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Nala
Nala: 2-year-old black mouth curr mix; female.See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Prince
Prince: 18-month-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Sophie
Sophie: 5-year-old Chihuahua; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Whatley
Whatley: 1-year-old Catahoula leopard mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Brody
Brody: 1-year-old basset hound/Australian shepherd mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Cricket
Cricket:5-month-old Chihuahua; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Oscar
Oscar: 11-year-old dachshund; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Shadow
Shadow: 3-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Princess
Princess: 3-year-old Chihuahua/pug mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Stryker
Stryker: 1-year-old Welsh corgi mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .