Honey
Honey: 5-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Coleman
Coleman: 2-year-old hound mix, male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Lei Lei
Lei Lei: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Disco
Disco: 1-year-old boxer mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Princess Di
Princess Di: 5-year-old Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Hobo
Hobo: 6-month-old dachshund/Chihuahua mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Rosco
Rosco: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Delaney
Delaney: 7-year-old Boston terrier; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Scrappy Doo
Scrappy Doo: 3-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Iris
Iris: 1-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .