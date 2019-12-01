Honey

Honey: 5-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Coleman

Coleman: 2-year-old hound mix, male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Lei Lei

Lei Lei: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Disco

Disco: 1-year-old boxer mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Princess Di

Princess Di: 5-year-old Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Hobo

Hobo: 6-month-old dachshund/Chihuahua mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Rosco

Rosco: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Delaney

Delaney: 7-year-old Boston terrier; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Scrappy Doo

Scrappy Doo: 3-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Iris

Iris: 1-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information.  See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.