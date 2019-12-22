Mazie

Mazie: 9-month-old rat terrier mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

DJ

DJ: 5-year-old Redbone coonhound; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Olaf

Olaf: 18-month-old Chow-Chow; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Pascual

Pascual: 1-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Mystro Poquito

Mystro Poquito: 10-month-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Stryker

Stryker: 17-month-old Australian kelpie; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Piper

Piper: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Papa John

Papa John: 7-year-old miniature pinscher; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Trixie

Trixie: 18-month-old pit bull terrier; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Reno

Reno: 4-year-old Welsh corgi mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Peanut

Peanut: 6-year-old basenji mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Reecie

Reecie: 2-year-old schnauzer/terrier mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

