Gibbs

Gibbs: 5-year-old bloodhound; male. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Hope

Hope: 9-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Little Tommy

Little Tommy: 4-year-old Chihuahua/pug mix; male. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Bailey

Bailey: 1-year-old beagle/Chihuahua mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Myra Ward

Myra Ward: 2-year-old great Dane; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Josie

Josie: 10-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Phoebe

Phoebe: 2-year-old basset hound/pit bull; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Shadow

Shadow: 7-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Hamlet

Hamlet: 5-month-old German shepherd/Labrador retriever; male. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll: 3-month-old basset/hound; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Gummy Bear

Gummy Bear; 3-month-old Redbone coonhound; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information.  See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.