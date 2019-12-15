Gibbs
Gibbs: 5-year-old bloodhound; male. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Hope
Hope: 9-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Little Tommy
Little Tommy: 4-year-old Chihuahua/pug mix; male. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Bailey
Bailey: 1-year-old beagle/Chihuahua mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Myra Ward
Myra Ward: 2-year-old great Dane; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Josie
Josie: 10-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Phoebe
Phoebe: 2-year-old basset hound/pit bull; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Shadow
Shadow: 7-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Hamlet
Hamlet: 5-month-old German shepherd/Labrador retriever; male. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Sugar Plum
Sugar Plum: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Tootsie Roll
Tootsie Roll: 3-month-old basset/hound; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Gummy Bear
Gummy Bear; 3-month-old Redbone coonhound; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.