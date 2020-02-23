Chopper
Chopper: 5-month-old Yorkshire terrier/Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Cookie
Cookie: 3-year-old rat terrier/border collie mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Messi
Messi: 5-year-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Ranger
Ranger: 8-year-old Boston terrier dog; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Nova
Nova is a 9-month-old terrier mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Fly Guy
Fly Guy: 2-year-old border terrier mix; male. See allgooddogscoalition.com or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Lukas
Lukas: 7-year-old German shepherd/husky mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Sammy
Sammy: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Felicity
Felicity: 19-month-old Welsh corgi/shepherd mix; female. See allgooddogscoalition.com or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Satchael Paige
Satchael Paige: 7-year-old Chihuahua; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Daisy
Daisy: 3-month-old Shar-Pei mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Biscuit
Biscuit: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information. See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.