Mario

Mario: 4-month-old mastiff mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org, or text Justine, (903) 746-3672.

Biscuit

Biscuit: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Thor

Thor: 6-year-old Rottweiler; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Cookie

Cookie: 4-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Precious

Precious: 4-month-old Labrador mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Justine, (903) 746-3672.

Frita

Frita: 5-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Chachi

Chachi: 6-year-old Chihuahua; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Judge

Judge: 5-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.

Sammy

Sammy: 4-month-old Labrador mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Justine, (903) 746-3672.

Lady Bug

Lady Bug: 2-year-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.

Zeus

Zeus: 6-year-old pit bull terrier/boxer mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Sammy

Sammy: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information. See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.