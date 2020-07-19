Mario
Mario: 4-month-old mastiff mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org, or text Justine, (903) 746-3672.
Biscuit
Biscuit: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Thor
Thor: 6-year-old Rottweiler; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Cookie
Cookie: 4-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Precious
Precious: 4-month-old Labrador mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Justine, (903) 746-3672.
Frita
Frita: 5-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Chachi
Chachi: 6-year-old Chihuahua; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Judge
Judge: 5-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Sammy
Sammy: 4-month-old Labrador mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Justine, (903) 746-3672.
Lady Bug
Lady Bug: 2-year-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Zeus
Zeus: 6-year-old pit bull terrier/boxer mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Sammy
Sammy: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.