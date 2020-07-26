Bambi

Bambi: 2-year-old Chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Finley

Finley: 18-month-old schnauzer/dachshund mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Blue

Blue: 2-year-old Chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Sky

Sky: 11-year-old shepherd mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Hoss

Hoss: 11-month-old dachshund/corgi mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Maynard

Maynard: 4-year-old miniature pinscher; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Lukas

Lukas: 7-year-old German shepherd/husky mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Sammy

Sammy: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Scooby Doo

Scooby Doo: 10-week-old American Staffordshire mix; male See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Romero

Romero: 8-year-old Chihuahua; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.

Scrappy Doo

Scrappy Doo: 10-week-old American Staffordshire mix; male See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information. See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.