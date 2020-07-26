Bambi
Bambi: 2-year-old Chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Finley
Finley: 18-month-old schnauzer/dachshund mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Blue
Blue: 2-year-old Chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Sky
Sky: 11-year-old shepherd mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Hoss
Hoss: 11-month-old dachshund/corgi mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Maynard
Maynard: 4-year-old miniature pinscher; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Lukas
Lukas: 7-year-old German shepherd/husky mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Sammy
Sammy: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Scooby Doo
Scooby Doo: 10-week-old American Staffordshire mix; male See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Romero
Romero: 8-year-old Chihuahua; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Scrappy Doo
Scrappy Doo: 10-week-old American Staffordshire mix; male See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .