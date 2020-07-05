Beatle Juice
Beatle Juice: 6-month-old beagle mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.
Oscar Wild
Oscar Wild: 6-month-old beagle mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.
Boudreux
Boudreux: 3-year-old Catahoula/beagle mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Tiny Tornado
Tiny Tornado: 4-month-old Chihuahua mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Jack
Jack: 2-year-old Chihuahua/Italian greyhound mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Ryley
Ryley: 5-year-old miniature pinscher mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.
Zena
Zena: 6-year-old pit bull terrier/boxer mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Gracie
Gracie: 8-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Hero
Hero: 10-year-old poodle; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Stitch
Stitch: 3-year-old terrier mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Suzie Q
Suzie Q: 8-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Tink
Tink: 4-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information. See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.