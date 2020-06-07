Churro

Churro: 8-year-old Chihuahua; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Asher

Asher: 6-year-old schnauzer; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.

Bo

Bo: 10-month-old Australian shepherd; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Lola

Lola: 18-month-old-old shepherd mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Little Missy

Little Missy: 10-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.

Sheba

Sheba: 7-year-old Doberman pinscher; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Mitzi

Mitzi: 5-year-old schnauzer; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Macho Man

Macho Man: 1-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.

Peanut

Peanut: 6-year-old basenji mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Popeye

Popeye: 4-year-old terrier mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Frita

Frita: 5-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Sammy

Sammy: 18-month-old Labrador/Shar-Pei mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information.  See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.