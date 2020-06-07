Churro
Churro: 8-year-old Chihuahua; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Asher
Asher: 6-year-old schnauzer; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.
Bo
Bo: 10-month-old Australian shepherd; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Lola
Lola: 18-month-old-old shepherd mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Little Missy
Little Missy: 10-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.
Sheba
Sheba: 7-year-old Doberman pinscher; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Mitzi
Mitzi: 5-year-old schnauzer; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Macho Man
Macho Man: 1-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.
Peanut
Peanut: 6-year-old basenji mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.
Popeye
Popeye: 4-year-old terrier mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Frita
Frita: 5-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Sammy
Sammy: 18-month-old Labrador/Shar-Pei mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .