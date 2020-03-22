Bailey
Bailey: 3-year-old boxer; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Brutus
Brutus: 4-year-old Labrador retriever/pit bull mix; male. See longviewpetsrescue.org/AGDC.html or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Chance
Chance: 3-year-old Yorkshire terrier/schnauzer mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Farrah
Farrah: 4-month-old border collie mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Jack
Jack: 2-year-old Chihuahua/Italian greyhound mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Bell
Bell: 8-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Carolyn, (903) 917-7214.
Mac
Mac: 3-year-old Chihuahua/whippet mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Gretchen
Gretchen: 2-year-old Shih Tzu; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Nacho
Nacho: 2-year-old Chihuahua; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Willow
Willow: 13-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Carolyn, (903) 917-7214.
JoJo
JoJo: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Carolyn, (903) 917-7214.