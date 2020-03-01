Bowser
Bowser: 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Jessica Rabbit
Jessica Rabbit: 1-year-old border collie; female. See allgooddogscoalition.com or call/text Klancey, (903) 235-0383.
Charlie
Charlie: 7-year-old Chihuahua; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Rae
Rae: 15-month-old Jack Russell terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Russel
Russel: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Cookie
Cookie: 4-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Ivy
Ivy: 18-month-old terrier/beagle mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Isabella
Isabella: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Pop Tart
Pop Tart: 2-month-old Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Leela
Leela: 7-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Penny
Penny: 1-year-old Anatolian shepherd mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Sable
Sable: 5-month-old Yorkshire terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information. See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.