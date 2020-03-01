Bowser

Bowser: 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Jessica Rabbit

Jessica Rabbit: 1-year-old border collie; female. See allgooddogscoalition.com or call/text Klancey, (903) 235-0383.

Charlie

Charlie: 7-year-old Chihuahua; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Rae

Rae: 15-month-old Jack Russell terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Russel

Russel: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Cookie

Cookie: 4-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Ivy

Ivy: 18-month-old terrier/beagle mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Isabella

Isabella: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Pop Tart

Pop Tart: 2-month-old Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Leela

Leela: 7-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.

Penny

Penny: 1-year-old Anatolian shepherd mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Sable

Sable: 5-month-old Yorkshire terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information. See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.

