Minnie
Minnie: 9-month-old miniature Australian shepherd; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
O-Man
O-Man: 2-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Rex
Rex: 3-month-old boxer/Rhodesian ridgeback mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Rowdy
Rowdy: 3-month-old boxer/Rhodesian ridgeback mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Roxy
Roxy: 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Roxy Grace
Roxy Grace: 4-year-old boxer; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Russell
Russell: 8-month-old Chihuahua/terrier mix; male. See Regard4Life.orgor email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Holly
Holly: 2-year-old rat terrier mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Judy
Judy: 5-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Lexie
Lexie: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Magnum
Magnum: 8-year-old miniature pinscher; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Mika
Mika: 1-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Romero
Romero: 8-year-old Chihuahua; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Reagan
Reagan: 4-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .