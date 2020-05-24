CleopatraCleopatra: 2-year-old Chihuahua/miniature pinscher; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
WillieWillie: 2-year-old pit bull/Weimaraner mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
HeroHero: 10-year-old poodle; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
ZeusZeus: 6-year-old pit bull terrier/boxer mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
HoganHogan: 9-year-old poodle; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
LukasLukas: 7-year-old German shepherd/husky mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
OllieOllie is a 10-year-old dachshund; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (10 a.m.-9 p.m.)/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
RyleyRyley: 5-year-old miniature pinscher mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.
StitchStitch is a 3-year-old terrier mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
WillowWillow: 13-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Honey BunHoney Bun: 9-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
JoJoJoJo: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Carolyn, (903) 917-7214.