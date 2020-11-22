Skeeter Boo
Skeeter Boo: 6-year-old Pomeranian/American Eskimo mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.
Polly
Polly: 18-month-old corgi/dachshund; male. See allgooddogscoalition.com or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Bria
Bria: 18-month-old pit bull terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.
Kimber
Kimber: 6-month-old Labrador retriever mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.
Tillie
Tillie: 1-year-old Rottweiler mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.
Cheyenne
Cheyenne: 20-month-old German shepherd/Labrador retriever mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.
Roxy
Roxy: 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.
Gramps
Gramps: 11-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Bell
Bell: 9-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Carolyn, (903) 917-7214.
Frita
Frita: 5-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Magnum
Magnum: 8-year-old miniature pinscher; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.
Satchael
Satchael Paige: 7-year-old Chihuahua; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.