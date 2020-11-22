Skeeter Boo

Skeeter Boo: 6-year-old Pomeranian/American Eskimo mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Polly

Polly: 18-month-old corgi/dachshund; male. See allgooddogscoalition.com or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Bria

Bria: 18-month-old pit bull terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.

Kimber

Kimber: 6-month-old Labrador retriever mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.

Tillie

Tillie: 1-year-old Rottweiler mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.

Cheyenne

Cheyenne: 20-month-old German shepherd/Labrador retriever mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.

Roxy

Roxy: 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com.

Gramps

Gramps: 11-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.

Bell

Bell: 9-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Carolyn, (903) 917-7214.

Frita

Frita: 5-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Magnum

Magnum: 8-year-old miniature pinscher; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.

Satchael

Satchael Paige: 7-year-old Chihuahua; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information. See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.