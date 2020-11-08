Norman

Norman: 2-month-old pit bull terrier; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Savannah

Savannah: 4-month-old shepherd mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elizabeth, (903) 576-6897.

Bully

Bully: 2-month-old pit bull terrier; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Bell

Bell: 9-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Carolyn, (903) 917-7214.

D Delight

D Delight:10-month-old schnauzer mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Frita

Frita: 5-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.

Beaux

Beaux: 2-year-old Doberman pinscher; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Gramps

Gramps: 11-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.

Marshall

Marshall: 2-month-old pit bull terrier; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Magnum

Magnum: 8-year-old miniature pinscher; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.

Moneypenny

Moneypenny: 6-month-old treeing Walker coonhound mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Satchael Paige

Satchael Paige: 7-year-old Chihuahua dog; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information. See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.