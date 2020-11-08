Norman
Norman: 2-month-old pit bull terrier; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Savannah
Savannah: 4-month-old shepherd mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text Elizabeth, (903) 576-6897.
Bully
Bully: 2-month-old pit bull terrier; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Bell
Bell: 9-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Carolyn, (903) 917-7214.
D Delight
D Delight:10-month-old schnauzer mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.
Frita
Frita: 5-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or text (only) Elaine, (903) 243-2758.
Beaux
Beaux: 2-year-old Doberman pinscher; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Gramps
Gramps: 11-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
Marshall
Marshall: 2-month-old pit bull terrier; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Magnum
Magnum: 8-year-old miniature pinscher; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.
Moneypenny
Moneypenny: 6-month-old treeing Walker coonhound mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Satchael Paige
Satchael Paige: 7-year-old Chihuahua dog; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213.