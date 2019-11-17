Isabell
Isabell: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Little Sally Walker
Little Sally Walker: 4-year-old Great Dane; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.
Gabby
Gabby: 11-year-old shih tzu; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Mau Mau
Mau Mau: 2-year-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Russel
Russel: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Ranger
Ranger: 8-year-old Boston terrier; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Poppie
Poppie: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Vixey
Vixey: 5-year-old redbone coonhound mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.
Remy
Remy: 2-year-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Honey Bun
Honey Bun: 8-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Stryker
Stryker: 15-month-old Welsh corgi mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
JoJo
JoJo: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .