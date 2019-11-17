Isabell

Isabell: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Little Sally Walker

Little Sally Walker: 4-year-old Great Dane; female. See facebook.com/allgooddogscoalition or call/text Klancey (903) 235-0383.

Gabby

Gabby: 11-year-old shih tzu; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Mau Mau

Mau Mau: 2-year-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Russel

Russel: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Ranger

Ranger: 8-year-old Boston terrier; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Poppie

Poppie: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Vixey

Vixey: 5-year-old redbone coonhound mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Remy

Remy: 2-year-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Honey Bun

Honey Bun: 8-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Stryker

Stryker: 15-month-old Welsh corgi mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

JoJo

JoJo: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .