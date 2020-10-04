Bo Finley: 9-year-old Schnauzer; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213. Duke: 2-year-old pit bull terrier; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com . Brandie: 10-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214. Ram: 5-month-old terrier mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or text Justine, (903) 746-3672. Buddy: 10-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214. John Snow: 4-month-old Siamese mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com . Gramps: 11-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214. Percy: 3-month-old retriever/terrier mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com . Jillian: 11-month-old dachshund/terrier mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213. Little Girl:10-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214. Moose: 11-month-old Dachshund/Terrier mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)/text Ione Fried, (903) 918-3213. Paulene: 10-month-old heeler/Jack Russell mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call Carolyn before 8 p.m., (903) 917-7214.
