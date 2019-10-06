Larry
Larry: 3-year-old terrier mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Rico
Rico: 18-month-old Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Attis
Attis: 3-year-old beagle/Chihuahua mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Rosabella
Rosabella: 10-month-old Great Pyrenees; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Eva, (903) 926-2695.
Tink
Tink: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Sandie
Sandie: 18-month-old dachshund/terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Valentine
Valentine: 2-year-old terrier mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Willow
Willow: 13-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .