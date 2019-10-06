Larry

Larry: 3-year-old terrier mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Rico

Rico: 18-month-old Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Attis

Attis: 3-year-old beagle/Chihuahua mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Rosabella

Rosabella: 10-month-old Great Pyrenees; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Tink

Tink: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Sandie

Sandie: 18-month-old dachshund/terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Valentine

Valentine: 2-year-old terrier mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Willow

Willow: 13-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .