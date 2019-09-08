Ezia
Ezia: 6-month-old Jack Russell; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Krystal Bella
Krystal Bella: 2-year-old Catahoula leopard mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Eva, (903) 926-2695.
Faith
Faith: 3-year-old Chihuahua dog; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Justin
Justin: 7-month-old Labrador/pit bull mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Isabell
Isabell: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Sandy
Sandy: 1-year-old Labrador retriever; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Lillie
Lillie: 20-month-old poodle mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Kate
Kate: 7-month-old Labrador retriever/pit bull terrier mix. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Phoenix
Phoenix: 2-year-old Chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Bea
Bea: 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Zacchaeus
Zacchaeus: 13-year-old poodle; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.
Beck
Beck: 1-year-old shepherd mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Poppie
Poppie: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Tilly
Tilly: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .