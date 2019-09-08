Ezia

Ezia: 6-month-old Jack Russell; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Krystal Bella

Krystal Bella: 2-year-old Catahoula leopard mix; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Eva, (903) 926-2695.

Faith

Faith: 3-year-old Chihuahua dog; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Justin

Justin: 7-month-old Labrador/pit bull mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Isabell

Isabell: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Sandy

Sandy: 1-year-old Labrador retriever; female. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Lillie

Lillie: 20-month-old poodle mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Kate

Kate: 7-month-old Labrador retriever/pit bull terrier mix. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Phoenix

Phoenix: 2-year-old Chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Bea

Bea: 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Zacchaeus

Zacchaeus: 13-year-old poodle; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or call/text Jane White, (903) 399-6205.

Beck

Beck: 1-year-old shepherd mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Poppie

Poppie: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Tilly

Tilly: 3-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .